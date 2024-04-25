Love is in the air… literally!

In a video shared earlier this week by LOT Polish Airlines, a young pilot proposed to his girlfriend, who was working as a flight attendant on the same aircraft.

Captain Konrad Hanc met Paula, his girlfriend, while working a flight to Krakow. Appropriately, Hanc chose a Warsaw to Krakow flight to pop the question.

Before taking off from Warsaw, Hanc stood in front of the cabin full of passengers and prepared to make his announcement. In the video, he even gets teary-eyed with joy.

He started out in the usual fashion: “Good afternoon, it’s Captain Konrad Hanc speaking. Welcome onboard LOT Polish Airlines’ Embraer 195.”

Formalities out of the way, Hanc moves on to the main event. Beaming from ear to ear, in front of dozens of strangers, he goes for it.

“Ladies and gentlemen, about 1 ½ years ago in this job, I met the most wonderful person that completely changed my life,” Hanc said, his eyes welling with tears.

MORE: Man proposes to high school sweetheart 60 years later in viral video

After a few more sweet words, like calling his girlfriend his “greatest dream come true,” an accomplice flight attendant hands Hanc a bouquet of flowers from the galley.

“This is why I have to ask you a favor, honey,” he said, getting down on one knee. “Will you marry me?”

Then Paula comes flying up the aisle and into Hanc’s arms.

Watch the clip of the full proposal:

Pass the tissues, please.

Since LOT Polish Airlines posted the video on Monday, it has received more than 322,000 views and racked up thousands of likes and well-wishing comments from softies like me.

Back on board, amid the passengers’ applause, Hanc was ready to get back to work.

“She said yes!” he announced. “And now I invite you to Krakow.”

And off they went!

MORE: Pilot chartered a plane to take 112 friends to Hawaii for his retirement

Watch pilot’s sweet marriage proposal to flight attendant before takeoff originally appeared on Simplemost.com