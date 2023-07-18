Watch Now
One person injured after shooting with Phoenix police

Posted at 8:56 PM, Jul 17, 2023
PHOENIX — Officials say one person is injured after a shooting involving Phoenix police Monday night.

It happened near Interstate 10 and Jefferson Street.

Police say the alleged suspect is receiving medical attention.

No officers were injured. It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

