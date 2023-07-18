One person injured after shooting with Phoenix police

PHOENIX — Officials say one person is injured after a shooting involving Phoenix police Monday night.

It happened near Interstate 10 and Jefferson Street.

Police say the alleged suspect is receiving medical attention.

Phoenix Police is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting near 20th and Jackson Streets. Officers are not injured. Suspect was struck and currently receiving medical care. PIO will be enroute. Scene remains active. pic.twitter.com/ja9Q0jXKHp — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 18, 2023

No officers were injured. It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest.