NOW HIRING: 9 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (7/7)

Looking for a new career? Here are 9 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. For those seeking a career that truly touches lives, HonorHealth is hiring. They are offering sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,500 to $20,000 for roles such as Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping, and Food Services. HonorHealth provides excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, tuition assistance up to $5,250, and the chance to work with amazing colleagues. Learn more here. HonorHealth is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Dysart Unified School District is hosting a job fair on July 15 from 3-6:30 p.m. at the district office (15802 N. Parkview Place, Surprise). They will be accepting walk-ins, but you can also register in advance online. The district is especially looking for paraprofessionals, which include classroom assistants, aides, bus drivers, and Special Education teachers. Interested applicants can also apply online for any open positions on their website.

3. Are you a new grad nurse or a longtime nurse looking for a new position? Abrazo Central Campus is hosting a nurse hiring event on July 16 from 12-2 p.m. at the hospital at 2000 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix. Nursing positions are available in multiple departments, according to Abrazo. To see current Abrazo hospital job opportunities or to apply online, visit the website.

4. Want to be in on the action at State Farm Stadium? On July 13 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., check out a drop-in job fair at the stadium for part-time event day positions. They are looking for event staff, ticket takers, ushers, parking attendants and more for events like Arizona Cardinals games, Monster Jam, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, and more. You are encouraged to bring copies of your resume and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. For more information about the job fair and available positions, please visit statefarmstadium.com or contact hello@statefarmstadium.com.

5. Chick-fil-A is looking to fill positions at its Riverview and University/Mill locations, according to Indeed. Font counter and kitchen team members are needed for both full- and part-time positions. Some positions are also three days a week with four days off. Employees get free food, benefits and other perks! Not interested in working at those locations? They’re hiring at restaurants around the Valley! Apply online here.

6. Hot Daisy Pizza by Tammie Coe is looking for people to fill positions as cashiers/customer service, pizza cooks, food prep and drivers, and more. Both full-time and part-time positions are available, Indeed shows. To learn more about the quick-service pizza business, click here.

7. The State of Arizona has various job openings in cities across the Valley and state. Many positions are in social work and human services through the Department of Economic Security, while others are in administrative support and customer service. See full-time openings here.

8. Senior Helpers is looking for caregivers across the country, including right here in Arizona. The company offers competitive wages, flexible schedules, training and was recently certified as a “Great Place to Work.” You can apply online here. An Indeed listing also says no experience is needed and they will train you!

9. Securitas is hosting security officer job fairs throughout the month of July. Attend a job fair on July 11, 18 or 25 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the SCIS office (3800 N. Central Ave, Ste. 800, Phoenix). You can apply online ahead of time and get same-day interviews and job offers. Securitas offers starting pay of more than $19 per hour, incentives, weekly pay, flexible schedules, training, employee discounts, health coverage, and more.

