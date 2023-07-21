NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (7/23)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to Share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Do you want to help change the way the world invests? Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment companies, is hiring for roles on their Client Services team. Working at Vanguard presents opportunities to make a difference every day—to clients looking forward to retirement and to crew members looking for innovative ways of working or looking to develop their expertise and skills. Vanguard was recently named one of Arizona’s 2021 Most Admired Companies. If you’re ready to change an industry through collaboration and commitment, explore and apply to Vanguard’s open roles today here!

2. The Washington Elementary School District (WESD) is hosting a job fair for teachers and support staff Tuesday, July 25, from 3:30 to 6:15 p.m. at Arroyo School, 4535 W. Cholla, Glendale, AZ 85304. Whether it’s serving as a teacher, bus driver, custodian, nutrition services clerk, paraprofessional or instructional assistant, the WESD has numerous opportunities available for a rewarding career in public education. The WESD offers paid holidays and personal leave, vacation time, employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement, insurance benefits for employees working 30 hours a week, discounts on WESD-sponsored childcare, extensive training, opportunities for advancement, and a new starting salary for first-year teachers of $51,610, including performance pay and a mentorship program. Learn more here.

3. Are YOU looking for a job in the finance or insurance industry? AZ Careers NOW invites you to meet with companies hiring right now at their FREE Virtual Career Fair, July 27th starting at 9am. Register for this virtual career expo where you will have one-on-one conversations with hiring companies and learn more here.

4. USAA was founded in 1922 when 25 Army officers decided to insure each other’s vehicles. With roots grounded in the military, they’re built on the core values of their founders. Since then, USAA employees have demonstrated a steadfast focus on our mission and an uncompromising passion for serving our members. USAA offers opportunities in a variety of disciplines at their Phoenix office location and across the US. Current openings include Customer Service opportunities in Property Insurance and Auto Insurance, and Banking, Risk and Audit roles. Their mission of serving the military community is the driving force behind everything that they do. Whether you have a military connection or simply share their passion for helping military families, they’re always looking for talented individuals to join their growing team. As a member of the team, you play a vital role in giving their members financial peace of mind, because of this their Total Rewards serve to build the best career experience. At USAA their employee benefits package includes: on-site clinic and fitness centers for those in office, education assistance, personalized financial advice, and so much more! They’ve worked hard to build a company that supports its people and its mission, and are proud to be recognized as a top employer for many consecutive years. Their mission is servicing military families, and that means hiring them, too. See just how far your talents can take you here.

5. Donor Network of Arizona has a mission to make the most of life through the gift of organ and tissue donation. Starting in 1986, Donor Network of Arizona has worked with health care and community partners to support donor families and facilitate organ, eye and tissue donation for transplants. Employees at Donor Network of Arizona use their unique talents to make the most of every situation, every opportunity, and every donation. Their vision is to challenge themselves and others every day to realize Arizona’s potential to save and improve lives. Donor Network of Arizona has career opportunities for individuals with backgrounds in ICU nursing, social work/counseling, hospital relations, general medical and technical fields, as well as an assortment of positions requiring minimal related experience. If you’re passionate, positive, and eager to be a part of impactful work, apply to join the team at Donor Network of Arizona today!

6. Looking for a new job or maybe a 2nd job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona! Now offering up to a $1,000 sign on bonus! Part-time, full time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job, look no further! Learn more and apply now here.

7. Valley Ross locations are hiring, and they think you would be a perfect fit. Join them, and go where off-price retail has never gone before. Their unique “no frills, big thrills” approach has driven growth and success, while delighting and surprising shoppers. Your average day working in a Ross store will be anything but average. Learn more about the many reasons why they are an employer of choice here.

8. Would you like to be paid well for helping others? HonorHealth is hiring now and offering a sign-on bonus ranging from $1,500 - $20,000. Roles include Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. Excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, tuition assistance and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.

