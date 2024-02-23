NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (2/25)

Start the week with a new career! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Don't miss the MG Properties Hiring Fair on February 28th! They are hosting the event at Andante Apartments located at 15801 S. 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048. The fair will run from 10 am to 3 pm local time. They are currently hiring for full-time positions including Maintenance Technicians, Leasing Consultants, Porters, and Leasing Managers, covering all of Phoenix, AZ, and surrounding areas. MG Properties, known for acquiring multifamily assets across the western United States, is seeking self-motivated individuals eager to learn and grow. They offer significant career advancement opportunities, training, competitive compensation, benefits, incentive programs, and rental discounts. Join the MG Group and become an MG associate, contributing to their vibrant culture and dynamic team environment. Learn more here.

2. Get ready to make a splash in your career! Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is on the lookout for 500 seasonal superheroes to join the fun as they gear up for their grand opening on March 13, 2024. Dive into diverse opportunities, including lifeguards, food and beverage pros, cashiers, security, EMTs, cooks, and supervisors—15 exciting roles in total! Applying is a breeze—just click here and get the process started. They'll be reaching out for follow-up phone and in-person interviews to find the perfect additions to their team. If you're 16 or older, you're eligible to ride this career wave!

3. Attention Veterans! We salute your service and dedication. Mark your calendars for the State of Arizona Veterans Hiring Event on Friday, March 15th. This special event is dedicated to supporting veterans, military personnel, and their spouses in finding meaningful employment opportunities. The event will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, Amphitheater Area, located at 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007. From 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, the event is exclusively for veterans, military personnel, and their spouses. After 12:00 pm, the event opens to the general public. Register now and learn more here.

4. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here.

5. Phoenix Truck Driving Institute is celebrating 15 years of CDL education with a career fair and anniversary party! Join them for the fun! Enter free raffles for gift cards, swag, and more! This event is your perfect opportunity to explore a career in truck driving. Whether you're a recent CDL graduate, seasoned driver, or just looking to start a new career, their fair brings together top companies in the industry. Speak to employers and apply on-the-spot! Meet with recruiters from major trucking companies like Swift, Waste Management, Schneider, Stevens Transport, and Western Transportation. Don't wait, mark your calendar for February 24th, and be ready to take the first step towards a rewarding future in the trucking industry! No CDL? No problem! School advisors will be available to talk about the different training programs available to get you started on the road to success. Light refreshments will be provided. Learn more here.

6. WSS has just unveiled its latest location in Phoenix and is on the lookout for new team members. At WSS, they prioritize building relationships over mere transactions. Their Service Team Members play a crucial role in delivering exceptional customer service, creating a friendly neighborhood shopping experience, and boosting sales outcomes. As the heartbeat of their stores, the team is dedicated to achieving collective and individual goals. As a Service Team Member, your role includes providing outstanding service, assisting customers on the sales floor, handling cashier duties, maintaining stocked merchandise, accurately implementing promotions, and organizing both the selling floor and backroom areas. Join them in creating a vibrant shopping atmosphere! Learn more here.

7. Imagine an energy so positive, so powerful, it ignites your desire to be the best, inspires you to bring out the best in others, and fuels your aspiration to do the best work of your career. At Legacy Traditional Schools, they do things in a special way, igniting their desire to be the best, illuminating their educators’ best talents, lighting up the minds of their students, and fueling their school spirit. They shine the brightest when they raise their hands and rise to the challenge of changing lives through education, cultivating bright curious minds, achieving award-winning results, upholding their values, and engaging positively with their students, parents, and communities. Calling all Teachers, School Psychologists, Speech Language Pathologists, Special Education Teachers, and more! They're excited to invite you to Legacy Traditional Schools’ Career Fair! If you are interested in exploring opportunities for the 2024 - 2025 school year, this is the event to attend! On Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 9 AM - 12 PM MST you’ll have the opportunity to connect with their recruiters and administrators to explore and interview for a wide array of job openings across their award-winning K-8 campuses in Arizona. To register for this event and find out more information, email careers@vertexeducation.com.

8. Transform your life by embracing a life-changing career at Mayo Clinic! On Saturday, March 2nd, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mayo Clinic in Phoenix invites you to an Onsite Hiring Event where you can discover your new life-changing career in healthcare. Join them for a casual and relaxed hiring event unlike any before. THIS ISN'T JUST A JOB FAIR – IT'S YOUR CHANCE TO: Uncover opportunities in vital roles like Patient Care Assistant (PCA) and Medical Assistant (MA) that make a tangible difference in people's lives. Meet hiring managers and potentially secure an on-the-spot offer for a career that fulfills your passion for patient care. Join a world-renowned team dedicated to excellence, innovation, and making a positive impact. Experience the transformative power of a career at Mayo Clinic. Don't miss this life-changing opportunity! Apply here today!

