NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire YOU! (9/8)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Parker & Sons is looking to immediately hire technicians to do HVAC services, electrical, water treatment installations, plumbing, insulation, carpentry and more. Multiple candidates are wanted to fill full-time positions with some positions earning up to an average of $120,000 per year, plus sign-on bonuses. Apply online here.

3. If you like to help others, consider AAA Arizona. They are looking for people to provide tech support, roadside assistance, and more. If you have experience working on vehicles, they're also looking for automotive technicians across the Valley with sign-on bonuses of $2,500. Apply here.

4. Want something part-time or some extra funds for the holidays? GEODIS is hiring hundreds of seasonal workers who will operate equipment and handle materials at its Phoenix campus. They have flexible job options for those who want to work full-time, part-time, split shifts, weekends, and more. Apply here.

5. Got a love of animals? Maricopa County is hiring a senior animal shelter associate, medical officer, veterinarian, health technician, and park assistant. There are dozens of other jobs that are not animal-centric, too. "There is ample opportunity to start your career in one department and advance to another," Maricopa County says. See all of the county jobs here.

6. If you're "freaky fast," then you might be the perfect addition to the Jimmy John's team. In the Phoenix area, the sandwich restaurant is looking for hundreds of team members to fill a variety of positions from store managers, to delivery drivers, sandwich makers, and more. Some jobs offer sign-on bonuses, mileage credits and tips. Nights and weekends are also available if you prefer working off-hours. Apply online here.

7. Spend your days making pups beautiful! Cookies N Clean is looking for groomers, junior groomers, bathers, floor associates, and receptionists. Positions are paid hourly or through commission and tips. Groomers and bathers can make $40,000-$90,000 a year! Check out the opportunities here.

8. Say goodbye to bugs and hello to a new career! Truly Nolan is looking for technicians around the Valley as well as sales representatives. See nearly two dozen job postings here.

