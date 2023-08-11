NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire YOU! (08/13)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign on bonus! Part time, full time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued everyday, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Poll and election workers are an essential part of democracy and the election process. As Maricopa County has more than 2.5 million registered voters, they are planning to hire over 3,000 temporary workers for upcoming elections in Maricopa County. As a temporary worker, you’ll have the opportunity to meet people in your community, make a positive impact in your neighborhood, and get paid while learning how elections work! From long-term positions at the Tabulation Center to working at Voting Locations on Election Day, no matter the role, poll and election workers are essential to the success of elections in Maricopa County. Pick your duration and earn money while supporting elections. From truck drivers to tabulating ballots, to working at the polls, we have various positions available for you to choose from. Learn more here.

3. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Marketing, Sales, Management and more. Get the details here.

4. The Home Depot is looking to fill a variety of positions at locations around the Valley. The company is looking for store employees, as well as corporate and field workers. Work on the floor of a store, get creative as a designer, be a technician or mechanic, or get behind the scenes with store support or management. Apply here.

5. The State of Arizona has job openings for several areas of expertise you might not expect. Love cutting hair? A barber position is open with Arizona State Hospital/ACPTC. Ben Avery Shooting Range is looking for a range master. You can be a museum preparator at the Arizona Heritage Center. See all the jobs through the state here.

6. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

7. Join Fairlife on Thursday 08/17 from 12p-6p at their Goodyear warehouse for a massive hiring event! Roles open in Maintenance, Warehouse and Production and more. The company is driven by its values of caring for the people, animals, and planet it touches. Learn more here.

8. Do you want to help change the way the world invests? Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment companies, is hiring for roles on their Client Services team. Working at Vanguard presents opportunities to make a difference every day—to clients looking forward to retirement and to crew members looking for innovative ways of working or looking to develop their expertise and skills. Vanguard was recently named one of Arizona’s 2021 Most Admired Companies. If you’re ready to change an industry through collaboration and commitment, explore and apply to Vanguard’s open roles today here!

