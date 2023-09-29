NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (9/29)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Join HonorHealth on Wednesday, October 4th, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the HonorHealth Bob Bove Neuroscience Institute in Scottsdale, AZ, for an exciting hiring event! At HonorHealth, they're committed to helping you map out a rewarding career. Discover their career pathways and explore competitive new salary rates, sign-on bonuses, and tuition assistance of $5,250* available. If you're an RN, don't miss the Professional Nursing New Grad Residency and Academy Info Session from 3-3:30 p.m. We're looking for dedicated professionals in various roles, from RNs and Patient Care Techs to Radiology Techs, Respiratory Therapists, and more. Join us, register, attend, and you might even have a chance to win Beats Earbuds! Your journey with HonorHealth starts here, where your career can exceed your expectations. Learn more about the October 4th hiring event here. HonorHealth is a sponsor of ABC15 Arizona.

2. Can't make it on the 4th? No worries! Join HonorHealth on Wednesday, October 11th, from 2-5 p.m. at the Cowden Center, located at 9202 N. 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85020, for another exciting opportunity to explore a new career. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting, their career pathways are designed to help you find the right fit and exceed your expectations. Discover competitive new salary rates, sign-on bonuses, and Tuition Assistance of $5,250* available. Register, attend, and you could even enter to win a Visa Gift Card! They're actively seeking dedicated individuals for various roles, from RNs and Patient Care Techs to Radiology Techs, Pharmacists, and more. Your next career move with HonorHealth begins here! Learn more about the October 11th hiring event here. HonorHealth is a sponsor of ABC15 Arizona.

3. Want to “use your talent for good?” Axon, a company focused on public safety technology, is looking to fill positions across the world, including dozens in Scottsdale. If you have experience in finance and accounting, sales, engineering, or technical support, check out and apply for their open jobs here.

4. Desert Financial Credit Union is looking for financial advisors, tellers, bankers, associates, and more around the Valley. Some of the positions are part-time, while others are full-time gigs. If you are bilingual, there are positions for you, too! See the open jobs here.

5. Looking for seasonal work? Kohl’s is hiring more than 60 positions in the Valley, including many that are seasonal positions. Stockroom associates, sales associates, beauty advisors through Sephora, and more are needed. If you’re looking for full-time work, check out their sales lead, supervisor, and management positions. A National Hiring Event is also set to take place Oct. 12-14 as they look to hire thousands of associates. Learn more here.

6. All City Towing is hoping to find tow truck drivers — and you don’t have to have a CDL. You can earn up to $95,000 per year, get full benefits, paid holidays, 401K, and more. If being behind the wheel isn’t your thing, consider being a lot attendant, which is needed at various locations around the Valley, facilities janitor or HR assistant/recruiter. Those positions offer the same benefits. Learn more about the positions here.

7. Balsz Elementary School District #31 is hoping you’ll help students get to and from class safely each day. Bus drivers, substitute drivers, bus monitors, van drivers and more are needed right now. See open positions with the district here.

8. Join the pack! Great Wolf Lodge is looking for a variety of people to work in food, retail, attractions, and more. Housekeeping, lifeguard, kitchen, and maintenance jobs are among the open positions right now. They’re also looking for supervisors and managers to add to their leadership team. Apply here.