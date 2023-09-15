NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (9/17)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. At Antigua Apparel, they believe life is a journey, made up of moments. Moments in your day and in your game. You'll experience these moments everywhere—in what you do, in how you feel and in what you wear. You never know when these moments will arrive, but when they do...Arrive Comfortably. They have created a culture that is inclusive and fearless. A culture that embraces people as individuals and celebrates our differences. As a team, we can achieve anything—Bold Innovation, Meaningful Collaboration and Superior Products. Join them on the journey! All interested candidates must submit an job application in person at Antigua Sportswear Inc, 16651 N 84th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382. They are located in the back of the building marked Employee Entrance. Come in Monday – Friday between 9:00am -2:00pm to complete an application then meet with the Antigua recruiter.

For more details or questions please call or text recruiter Sheila directly at (602)397-7086. Learn more here.

2. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.

3. Dirt Busters House Cleaning is looking for full-time house cleaners who can make $800-$1,200 each week! If you pay attention to details, this job can provide great exercise and perfect your skills as a multi-tasker, communicator, and more. They're also looking for sales and customer service jobs. Apply for both here.

4. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

5. Want something part-time or some extra funds for the holidays? GEODIS is hiring hundreds of seasonal workers who will operate equipment and handle materials at its Phoenix campus. They have flexible job options for those who want to work full-time, part-time, split shifts, weekends, and more. Apply here.

6. Poll and election workers are an essential part of democracy and the election process. As Maricopa County has more than 2.5 million registered voters, they are planning to hire over 3,000 temporary workers for upcoming elections in Maricopa County. As a temporary worker, you’ll have the opportunity to meet people in your community, make a positive impact in your neighborhood, and get paid while learning how elections work! From long-term positions at the Tabulation Center to working at Voting Locations on Election Day, no matter the role, poll and election workers are essential to the success of elections in Maricopa County. Pick your duration and earn money while supporting elections. From truck drivers to tabulating ballots, to working at the polls, we have various positions available for you to choose from. Learn more here.

7. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here.

8. Got a love of animals? Maricopa County is hiring a senior animal shelter associate, medical officer, veterinarian, health technician, and park assistant. There are dozens of other jobs that are not animal-centric, too. "There is ample opportunity to start your career in one department and advance to another," Maricopa County says. See all of the county jobs here.