NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (5/18)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2025 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 19 consecutive year winner! They are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. They have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, vendor management, audit, HR, technology, as well as many client servicing roles.. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. The Phoenix Job Fair on May 29, 2025, offers job seekers a unique opportunity to connect directly with hiring managers from top companies in the area. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, this event is designed to match candidates with employers looking for specific skills and experience. With a strong track record of organizing successful hiring events nationwide, Best Hire Career Fairs provides a platform for job seekers to explore new opportunities and take their careers to the next level. Taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, the event runs from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with early arrival recommended. Attendees can bypass the frustrations of online applications and instead engage in face-to-face interviews with decision-makers. Admission is free for job seekers, while employers interested in participating can contact Best Hire Career Fairs at (888) 899-8802 for registration details.

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

4. Activate Games is gearing up to launch its newest location, and is hosting a Virtual Career Fair to build an energetic, customer-focused team. Set to open in the Paradise Valley area, Activate is redefining the gaming industry by combining physical activity with immersive tech-driven experiences. They're currently hiring for both full-time and part-time roles, including Game Facilitators and Team Leads. Game Facilitators will guide guests through challenges, handle check-ins, and maintain the game environment, while Team Leads will oversee daily operations and support staff to ensure an exceptional guest experience. Interested applicants are invited to join the Virtual Open House on May 22, 2025, at 12:00 PM PT via Microsoft Teams for a behind-the-scenes look, interviews with hiring leaders, and even a giveaway. Offering competitive pay between $19.75 and $23.11 an hour, along with perks like paid time off, advancement opportunities, and a fun, casual atmosphere, Activate Games promises a workplace as exciting as its game rooms. Learn more here.

5. ARIZONA@WORK is hosting a multi-employer hiring event on Thursday, May 22, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 3406 North 51st Avenue in Phoenix. Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with a wide range of employers, including Billet Health, Hospitality Healthcare Services, Sevita, Sonesta, Accent Care, AZDVS, AZDOC, GESD, Adventure ABA, Southwest Baking, Magellan Aerospace, and Arcadia Home Care & Staffing. A variety of positions will be available, ranging from caregivers, nurses, and maintenance technicians to teachers, correctional officers, space program engineers, and administrative staff. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and dress professionally for on-the-spot interviews. This event offers a valuable opportunity for those seeking employment in healthcare, education, hospitality, aerospace, and more. Get the details here.

6. Norwegian Cruise Line is hiring for shipboard positions aboard the Pride of America, the only U.S.-flagged cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market year-round. Sailing from Honolulu to iconic destinations like Maui and Kauai, this unique opportunity combines a career at sea with breathtaking views. Positions available include Assistant Cook, Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Stateroom Attendant, and more. Qualified applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, U.S. work authorization, and meet U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential requirements, including a clear background, passing a physical exam, and being at least 18 years old. Compensation starts at $3,000–$3,730 per month, with overtime, gratuities (if eligible), and benefits like paid training, housing, meals, and transportation. Learn more about the Pride of America and join an upcoming virtual job fair by visiting this link. Make 2025 your year for a new adventure at sea!

7. Ensempra, Inc. is looking for friendly, reliable individuals with a passion for service to join their housekeeping team! As a House Cleaner, you'll help create clean, welcoming environments for families by performing tasks like sweeping, dusting, vacuuming, and organizing private homes. No prior experience is required—just a great attitude and willingness to learn. The position offers 16–30 hours per week, a fuel stipend, and the opportunity to grow with a company that values its team like family. With benefits including health, dental, vision, and retirement plans, this is a great chance to build a meaningful career in the hospitality industry. Apply here.

8. Live Nation is offering a backstage pass to the live music industry—literally! They’re now hiring Production Runners to support the talent and crew behind the scenes of world-class concerts. This exciting role includes running errands for artists and production teams, helping set up backstage, and keeping the show running smoothly. If you’re resourceful, reliable, and ready to hustle in a fast-paced, high-energy environment, this is your chance to step into the spotlight. A reliable car, a flexible schedule, and a love for live music are a must. Bonus: perks include free concert tickets and bragging rights that you’re part of the showbiz magic! Learn more here.