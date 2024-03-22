NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (3/24)

Start the week with a new career! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Join Newrez, a leading mortgage company that prioritizes customer satisfaction and helps customers navigate their mortgage journey with ease. They're hosting a job fair for a wide range of positions on Tuesday, March 26th from 2 PM to 6 PM at their Tempe office (2100 E Elliot Rd Building 94, Tempe AZ). Don't miss this opportunity to explore career options with a company dedicated to assisting customers throughout the lifetime of their mortgage loans. Learn more here.

2. Don't miss out on the opportunity to kick-start your career at the Greater Phoenix Job Fair on April 27th! This event brings together top employers from various industries, offering a wide range of job openings. Connect with hiring managers, explore exciting career prospects, and take the first step towards landing your dream job. Register here today to secure your spot and make your next career move a reality. With over 20 employers in attendance, including American Express, Microchip Technologies, and Scottsdale Police Department, this event is not to be missed. Be there on Thursday, April 27th, from 10 am to 2 pm at Scottsdale Stadium (7408 E Osborn Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251) and turn your career aspirations into achievements!

3. Looking for a part-time job where you can make your own schedule? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, exciting atmosphere and enjoy sporting events and concerts? S.A.F.E. Management is currently hiring part-time Event Security & Guest Services Team Members to work at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. At S.A.F.E. Management, you'll enjoy working sporting events, concerts, and other events. Their aim is to be friendly & considerate, have enthusiasm for a job well done, maintain integrity in all interactions, provide quality work & outstanding service, and strive for being the best. Learn more about the job here.

4. Make plans to attend the Phoenix Career Fair & Job Fair! Mark your calendar for Wednesday, May 22, 2024, for this exclusive opportunity to meet face-to-face with decision-makers from renowned companies. Whether you're an entry-level candidate, recent college graduate, or seasoned professional in sales, IT, retail, or customer service, this event is for you. Explore career opportunities in various sectors such as tech, education, manufacturing, finance, and more. This unique event format allows you to make a lasting impression by engaging in sit-down interviews with multiple hiring managers—all in one convenient location. Job seekers attending our interview-style career fairs have a higher chance of quickly securing new positions compared to those applying online. Don't forget to bring at least 12 copies of your resume, and remember that professional attire is required. Don't miss this chance to take your career to new heights! Learn more here.

5. Ready to bag yourself a job that's a perfect fit? Fry's Food Stores is stocking up on talent and looking to fill all positions – from grocery gurus to cashiers, fuel fanatics to deli dynamos, and everything in between! Must be 16 or older to apply. Locations Valley wide including the brand-new store in Queen Creek. Get more info here.

6. If you're an experienced educator, don't miss the HUGE hiring event at Grand Canyon University. Grand Canyon University is hosting an in-person full-time faculty hiring event on Wednesday, March 27th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. At the event, they'll have faculty and recruiters available to discuss the amazing opportunities and benefits currently available at GCU. On-site interviews and offers are possible for eligible candidates. They are hiring for various colleges, including the Colangelo College of Business, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Nursing and Health Care Professions, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Natural Sciences, College of Theology, College of Education, and College of Doctoral Studies. Additionally, there are adjunct teaching opportunities in all colleges, as well as online full-time and part-time teaching opportunities. Covered parking is free, and directions are provided for easy access. More information can be found here.

7. Join in shaping the future of Phoenix! The City of Phoenix is currently recruiting for a diverse range of positions that can not only propel your career but also contribute to the betterment of your community. With over 14,000 dedicated employees spread across 41 departments, there are ample opportunities for career development and progression within the City of Phoenix. Whether you're a seasoned professional or embarking on your career journey, working in public service is inherently rewarding. Join them and play a vital role in constructing the Phoenix of tomorrow! Learn more here.

8. Join Ashley Furniture for their hiring event on March 27th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm! Walk-ins are welcomed at 109 N 37th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85009. They're seeking full-time Warehouse Associates to join the team immediately. As a Warehouse Associate, you'll be loading and unloading products using hand and powered vehicles in their fast-paced Distribution & Fulfillment Center. Enjoy independence in your work with flexible schedule options that cater to your needs. They're looking for reliable individuals who thrive in a physically active environment. Join their motivated team and be part of their dynamic distribution center setting! Learn more here.

