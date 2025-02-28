NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (3/2)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. WillScot, the industry leader in turnkey space solutions, serves over 100,000 customers across construction, education, retail, and healthcare. An employee-voted Great Place to Work®, is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, customer service, drivers and skilled labor. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. With a culture rooted in core values, WillScot empowers employees to achieve their full potential in an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Ready to join a company that values its employees? Click here for more information. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Arizona@Work is hosting a hiring event in Sunnyslope on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. This job fair, organized by ARIZONA@WORK City of Phoenix, will feature several employers, including the Department of Economic Security (DES), the Department of Justice – Federal Bureau of Prisons, Abrazo Health, Carendet Health Network, Tenet Health, Kelly, One Source, and Talent Point. Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. The event will take place at 802 E. Vogel Ave. in Phoenix. For more details, click here.

3. Abrazo Health Network is hosting the Casino Royale Campus Hiring Event on Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Arizona. This in-person job fair offers a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals to explore exciting career opportunities, with competitive pay and sign-on bonuses of up to $15,000 for select positions. Open roles include RNs in various specialties, clinical coordinators, surgical techs, respiratory therapists, dieticians, pharmacy techs, and more. Hiring leaders will be conducting interviews on-site, with potential for immediate job offers. Additionally, the Conifer Health team will be present to recruit patient care support staff. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to wendy.fitzpatrick@tenethealth.com.

4. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) is hosting a weekly hiring event every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Phoenix office, located at 3800 North Central Ave, Suite 800. This job fair offers same-day interviews and potential on-the-spot job offers for full-time unarmed security officer positions across Phoenix, Tempe, Glendale, Chandler, and Deer Valley. With hiring bonuses of up to $1,000 for candidates with an active AZ Guard Card and DoD Secret Clearance, SCIS provides a rewarding career in security services. Additional benefits include flexible scheduling, company-paid uniforms, professional training opportunities, and comprehensive insurance coverage. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid driver’s license, and have prior security, military, or law enforcement experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to join a team dedicated to safety and security. Learn more here.

5. Norwegian Cruise Line is hiring for shipboard positions aboard the Pride of America, the only U.S.-flagged cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market year-round. Sailing from Honolulu to iconic destinations like Maui and Kauai, this unique opportunity combines a career at sea with breathtaking views. Positions available include Assistant Cook, Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Stateroom Attendant, and more. Qualified applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, U.S. work authorization, and meet U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential requirements, including a clear background, passing a physical exam, and being at least 18 years old. Compensation starts at $3,000–$3,730 per month, with overtime, gratuities (if eligible), and benefits like paid training, housing, meals, and transportation. Learn more about the Pride of America and join an upcoming virtual job fair by visiting this link. Make 2025 your year for a new adventure at sea!

6. Plaza Healthcare is hosting a Hiring Event on March 6, offering passionate and dedicated Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) the opportunity to join its esteemed team. As a CMS-rated 5-star Skilled Nursing Facility in South Scottsdale, Plaza Healthcare has been a trusted name in high-acuity post-acute care for over 30 years, specializing in tracheostomy and ventilator care, dialysis, and rehabilitation services. Known for its collaborative and growth-focused work environment, Plaza values its staff as its greatest asset. The event will take place at Plaza Healthcare, located at 1475 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Interested candidates must RSVP with a resume to attend. Learn more here.

7. The Van Buren, a premier live music venue in downtown Phoenix, is seeking bartenders, servers, and barbacks to join its team for an exciting lineup of upcoming events. As part of Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, employees will be immersed in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where live music and exceptional service come together. The role involves providing top-tier guest experiences, maintaining responsible alcohol service, and ensuring a clean and safe atmosphere. Candidates should have a flexible schedule, the ability to work late hours, and experience in a customer-facing role. Perks include a flexible work schedule, access to live music events, and opportunities for career growth within Live Nation’s global network. Click here for more information.

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, March 4th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

