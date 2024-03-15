NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (3/17)

Start the week with a new career! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Ready to bag yourself a job that's a perfect fit? Fry's Food Stores is stocking up on talent and looking to fill all positions – from grocery gurus to cashiers, fuel fanatics to deli dynamos, and everything in between! Must be 16 or older to apply. Locations Valley wide including the brand-new store in Queen Creek. Get more info here. Fry's Food Stores is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Get ready to get your career on the road! Join MG Truck Driving School for their upcoming 2-day job fair! Find everything you need all in one place. They're offering job opportunities for commercial truck driving, warehouse positions, and more. Enjoy complimentary food, drinks, and music while you explore job options. They're hiring candidates at all experience levels and will be available to answer all your questions. Join them at 7138 N 110 Ave, Glendale, AZ 85307 on Friday, 3/22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 3/23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.

3. Join Ashley Furniture for their hiring event on March 27th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm! Walk-ins are welcomed at 109 N 37th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85009. They're seeking full-time Warehouse Associates to join the team immediately. As a Warehouse Associate, you'll be loading and unloading products using hand and powered vehicles in their fast-paced Distribution & Fulfillment Center. Enjoy independence in your work with flexible schedule options that cater to your needs. They're looking for reliable individuals who thrive in a physically active environment. Join their motivated team and be part of their dynamic distribution center setting! Learn more here.

4. Join in shaping the future of Phoenix! The City of Phoenix is currently recruiting for a diverse range of positions that can not only propel your career but also contribute to the betterment of your community. With over 14,000 dedicated employees spread across 41 departments, there are ample opportunities for career development and progression within the City of Phoenix. Whether you're a seasoned professional or embarking on your career journey, working in public service is inherently rewarding. Join them and play a vital role in constructing the Phoenix of tomorrow! Learn more here.

5. Interested to explore a career at sea? This could be your lucky day! They invite you to read more about exciting shipboard opportunities on board M/S Pride of America, sailing year-round in Hawaii! About Pride of America: Inaugurated in 2005, Pride of America is the first US-flagged cruise ship in nearly fifty years. She is currently the only American registered major cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market from Honolulu, sailing to Kahului (Maui), Lahaina (Maui), and Nawiliwili (Kauai). Because she is flagged in the United States, Pride of America is required to carry a US crew. Now hiring for shipboard positions: Norwegian Cruise Line is currently looking for energetic, hospitality-minded professionals with both recent and relevant experience in one of the following categories: Assistant Cook, Assistant Waiter, Bar Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Restaurant Steward - Busser/Server, Photographer (1 year of experience required), Sous Chef, Stateroom Steward - Hotel Room Housekeeping, Utility - Janitorial in Galley & Hotel. Increased entry level salaries with overtime pay! Potential gross minimum salary earnings ranging from $3,000.00 to $3,730.00 monthly, leading to a minimum of $18,000.00 to $22,380.00 gross base salary per assignment (based on a 6-month assignment and 56-hour work week), gratuity pay (if eligible), big personal saving opportunities! (room, food & transportation provided), paid training, friends & family discounts available. To learn more about this opportunity, click here.

6. Looking for a part-time job where you can make your own schedule? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, exciting atmosphere and enjoy sporting events and concerts? S.A.F.E. Management is currently hiring part-time Event Security & Guest Services Team Members to work at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. At S.A.F.E. Management, you'll enjoy working sporting events, concerts, and other events. Their aim is to be friendly & considerate, have enthusiasm for a job well done, maintain integrity in all interactions, provide quality work & outstanding service, and strive for being the best. Learn more about the job here.

7. If you're an experienced educator, don't miss the HUGE hiring event at Grand Canyon University. Grand Canyon University is hosting an in-person full-time faculty hiring event on Wednesday, March 27th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. At the event, they'll have faculty and recruiters available to discuss the amazing opportunities and benefits currently available at GCU. On-site interviews and offers are possible for eligible candidates. They are hiring for various colleges, including the Colangelo College of Business, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Nursing and Health Care Professions, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Natural Sciences, College of Theology, College of Education, and College of Doctoral Studies. Additionally, there are adjunct teaching opportunities in all colleges, as well as online full-time and part-time teaching opportunities. Covered parking is free, and directions are provided for easy access. More information can be found here.

8. Benjamin Franklin Charter School (K-12) is hiring on a huge scale! BFCS (K-12) is hiring Teachers and Staff Members at their 4 Gilbert/Queen Creek campuses for the 2024-2025 School Year! BFCS teachers and staff are united in our common mission of educating the hearts and minds of their students in a wholesome environment. Learn more here.

