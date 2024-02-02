NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (2/4)

Start the week with a new career! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Get ready for the must-attend Phoenix Job Fair happening on February 7, 2024! If you're on the lookout for exciting opportunities in the Phoenix area, this event is a game-changer. Best Hire Career Fairs boasts a seven-year legacy of organizing exceptional hiring events nationwide. What makes them stand out? Their knack for pinpointing the skills and experiences employers crave and matching them with top-notch candidates like you. Whether you're seeking a fresh start or aiming to soar higher in your career, this event is custom-made for your aspirations. Circle the date and ensure you're early—the doors swing open at 11 a.m. sharp till 2 p.m. Don't miss out—learn more and secure your spot by registering here!

2. Exciting news! WSS has just unveiled its latest location in Phoenix and is on the lookout for new team members. At WSS, they prioritize building relationships over mere transactions. Their Service Team Members play a crucial role in delivering exceptional customer service, creating a friendly neighborhood shopping experience, and boosting sales outcomes. As the heartbeat of their stores, the team is dedicated to achieving collective and individual goals. As a Service Team Member, your role includes providing outstanding service, assisting customers on the sales floor, handling cashier duties, maintaining stocked merchandise, accurately implementing promotions, and organizing both the selling floor and backroom areas. Join them in creating a vibrant shopping atmosphere! Learn more here.

3. Mark your calendars for Phoenix Sky Harbor's job fair on Tuesday,February 6th! Join them from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will receive a transit pass, and parking is available. No preregistration is required for this event. Explore numerous job opportunities, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security positions. Each company offers unique benefits such as health, insurance, and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Don't miss this chance to discover your next career move! Learn more here.

4. Explore new opportunities at the 2nd Chance Hiring Fair! Hosted by ARIZONA@WORK, this event on February 13, 2024, brings together multiple employers eager to connect with individuals seeking a fresh start. Participating employers include West Pharmaceutical Services, Quail Construction, McFarland Machine & Engineering, Industrial Metal Supply, Progressive Roofing, Labor Finders, and AAA Landscape. Join them at Native Health, 4041 N. Central Ave., Bldg. C, Second Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85012, and seize the chance for a brighter future! For more details, click here.

5. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is gearing up for its grand Arizona debut in Chandler and is on the hunt for over 300 team members! Ready to join the excitement? Mark your calendar for the job fair happening through Feb. 16 at 1712 S. Cooper Rd., Chandler. To ensure you don't miss out, apply beforehand and bring a valid ID. Swing by between 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Perks? Plenty! Full-time roles come with health insurance, paid vacation, a 401(k), and even discounted games for part-time team members' families. At Andretti, they're big on growth opportunities and nurturing leadership skills in their team. What's in store at their 95,000-square-foot Chandler location? Get ready for heart-pounding Superkarts, cutting-edge VR experiences, laser tag, interactive bowling, and a 7D Xperience Motion Theater! Opening this Spring 2024, it's an adventure waiting to happen. Curious? Click here for more details.

6. Join Moon Valley Nurseries for an exciting hiring event on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024, starting at 10:00 AM. Visit their location at 13040 W Cottonwood St., Surprise, AZ 85378. Dress comfortably in work attire (jeans and a long sleeve shirt) with boots, and be ready to participate in a skills test (dig/carry) – they'll provide all necessary PPE. Offers will be made on the spot, and you can earn $15.50 per hour with 40 hours per week, eligible for overtime. Enjoy a comprehensive benefits package, including Medical, Dental, Vision, 401k, PTO, and Holiday perks. No experience is required; they provide training for a fulfilling career! Learn more here.

7. Get ready to make a splash in your career! Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is on the lookout for 500 seasonal superheroes to join the fun as they gear up for their grand opening on March 13, 2024. Dive into diverse opportunities, including lifeguards, food and beverage pros, cashiers, security, EMTs, cooks, and supervisors—15 exciting roles in total! Applying is a breeze—just click here and get the process started. They'll be reaching out for follow-up phone and in-person interviews to find the perfect additions to their team. If you're 16 or older, you're eligible to ride this career wave!

8. Are you ready to steer your career towards success? ProDrivers, the leading truck driver services company in the United States, specializes in connecting CDL drivers with local, regional, and OTR truck driving opportunities nationwide. Currently, ProDrivers is actively hiring Class A Teams Truck Drivers who can enjoy a homecoming every week, earning an impressive $2100 per week with no touch freight. Operating top-notch 2022 Automatic International Sleeper-Dedicated tractors along a dedicated route from Denver, Colorado, to Ottawa, Illinois, drivers can anticipate a rewarding journey with a mileage pay of .76/mile, stop pay of $25/stop, and a weekly average pay of $2100 per driver. Join ProDrivers and accelerate your career on the road to success, with an annual average earning potential exceeding $100K per driver. Learn more here.