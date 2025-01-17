NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/19)

Looking for a new career or just a something part time for the new year? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial currently has over 30 openings in multiple departments like HR, Marketing, Operations, Sales, Technology, Finance, banking and more at their locations across the Valley. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Come and learn why Desert Financial has been voted by its employees as a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more here. Best Companies AZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Mesa residents can kick off 2025 with new career opportunities at the East Valley Job Fair hosted by ARIZONA@WORK. The event takes place on Thursday, January 23, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1001 West Southern Ave., Suite 101, Room 116, in Mesa. Multiple employers, including Peckham Inc., Renewal by Andersen, Maricopa Ambulance, and more, will be on-site hiring for various positions. Don't miss this chance to explore new opportunities—register today here or contact Kevin Miles at (623) 696-9099 for more details.

3. Abrazo Central Campus is hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, January 28, from 1-3 P.M. at the Wellness Center Conference Room, located at 2000 W. Bethany Home Rd., Phoenix, AZ. This is your chance to join a team dedicated to making a difference while enjoying competitive benefits, including 401(k) matching, PTO, loan forgiveness opportunities, and more. Abrazo is hiring across all specialties, including RNs, techs, therapists, dietitians, pharmacy techs, and Conifer Health roles. Meet hiring leaders, interview on the spot, and explore the potential for immediate job offers. RSVP today to Wendy.fitzpatrick@tenethealth.com or learn more and apply here. Don’t miss this opportunity to grow your career with Abrazo Central!

4. S.A.F.E. Management is hiring part-time Event Security and Guest Services team members at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ! Join the action and work exciting events like Arizona Cardinals games, major concerts, Monster Jam, and more. This flexible, fast-paced role lets you create your own schedule while enjoying competitive pay and a fun atmosphere. Duties include ushering, ticket-taking, security screening, and access control. Perfect for anyone who thrives in dynamic environments and loves live events. Apply now to be part of the team that keeps the stadium safe and the energy high! Learn more here.

5. Ready to hit the jackpot with your career? Gila River Resorts & Casinos is hiring for dozens of roles across the Valley! Whether you're a pro in the kitchen, a blackjack ace, or a security superstar, they've got opportunities for you—from barbacks to slot techs to poker dealers. Don’t roll the dice on this chance—check out open positions here and start your winning streak!

6. If you want to choose your own schedule, get paid weekly and help others, consider driving for Veyo. The medical courier company is looking for drivers to take people to and from non-emergency medical appointments. You can use your own vehicle, get a $1,000 bonus and guaranteed pay, and keep 100% of what you earn. See part-time and other driver positions here.

7. Start the new year with a career at sea! Norwegian Cruise Line is hiring for shipboard positions aboard the Pride of America, the only U.S.-flagged cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market year-round. Sailing from Honolulu to iconic destinations like Maui and Kauai, this unique opportunity combines a career at sea with breathtaking views. Positions available include Assistant Cook, Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Stateroom Attendant, and more. Qualified applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, U.S. work authorization, and meet U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential requirements, including a clear background, passing a physical exam, and being at least 18 years old. Compensation starts at $3,000–$3,730 per month, with overtime, gratuities (if eligible), and benefits like paid training, housing, meals, and transportation. Learn more about the Pride of America and join an upcoming virtual job fair by visiting this link. Make 2025 your year for a new adventure at sea!

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, February 4th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.