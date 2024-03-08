NOW HIRING: 8 Valley Companies ready to hire YOU!

Start the week with a new career! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Benjamin Franklin Charter School (K-12) is hiring on a huge scale! BFCS (K-12) is hiring Teachers and Staff Members at their 4 Gilbert/Queen Creek campuses for the 2024-2025 School Year! BFCS teachers and staff are united in our common mission of educating the hearts and minds of their students in a wholesome environment. Learn more here. BFCS is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Attention Veterans! We salute your service and dedication. Mark your calendars for the State of Arizona Veterans Hiring Event on Friday, March 15th. This special event is dedicated to supporting veterans, military personnel, and their spouses in finding meaningful employment opportunities. The event will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, Amphitheater Area, located at 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007. From 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, the event is exclusively for veterans, military personnel, and their spouses. After 12:00 pm, the event opens to the general public. Register now and learn more here.

4. Interested to explore a career at sea? This could be your lucky day! They invite you to read more about exciting shipboard opportunities on board M/S Pride of America, sailing year-round in Hawaii! About Pride of America: Inaugurated in 2005, Pride of America is the first US-flagged cruise ship in nearly fifty years. She is currently the only American registered major cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market from Honolulu, sailing to Kahului (Maui), Lahaina (Maui), and Nawiliwili (Kauai). Because she is flagged in the United States, Pride of America is required to carry a US crew. There are 935 crew employed on Pride of America. Now hiring for shipboard positions: Norwegian Cruise Line is currently looking for energetic, hospitality-minded professionals with both recent and relevant experience in one of the following categories: Assistant Cook, Assistant Waiter, Bar Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Restaurant Steward - Busser/Server, Photographer (1 year of experience required), Sous Chef, Stateroom Steward - Hotel Room Housekeeping, Utility - Janitorial in Galley & Hotel. Increased entry level salaries with overtime pay! Potential gross minimum salary earnings ranging from $3,000.00 to $3,730.00 monthly, leading to a minimum of $18,000.00 to $22,380.00 gross base salary per assignment (based on a 6-month assignment and 56-hour work week), gratuity pay (if eligible), big personal saving opportunities! (room, food & transportation provided), paid training, friends & family discounts available. To learn more about this opportunity, click here.

5. Looking for a part-time job where you can make your own schedule? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, exciting atmosphere and enjoy sporting events and concerts? S.A.F.E. Management is currently hiring part-time Event Security & Guest Services Team Members to work at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. At S.A.F.E. Management, you'll enjoy working sporting events, concerts, and other events. Their aim is to be friendly & considerate, have enthusiasm for a job well done, maintain integrity in all interactions, provide quality work & outstanding service, and strive for being the best. Learn more about the job here.

6. CH CAROLINA HERRERA is hiring! They invite you to their boutique in Scottsdale for a Hiring Event where you can discover the vision of CH CAROLINA HERRERA and learn about their brand, values, and unique products. CH Carolina Herrera, the luxury lifestyle brand of House of Herrera, has quickly become a prominent project in the industry, with immediate success supported by Carolina Herrera's legacy of luxury and timeless elegance. Offering accessories, women’s, men’s, and children’s collections, the brand has established itself with over 400 stores worldwide. Their culture is rooted in teamwork and passion for the brand, seeking colleagues who bring talent and commitment to the team. Open positions include Full-Time Key Holder, Full-Time Client Advisor, and Part-Time Client Advisor, with competitive salaries ranging from $16 to $21 per hour. The Hiring Event will take place on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024, from 11 am to 6 pm, Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Thursday, March 14th, 2024, from 10 am to 1 pm, at Scottsdale Fashion Square. Interested candidates can apply online here, and CH CAROLINA HERRERA will contact them to confirm interview times. This event promises to be a fantastic opportunity to connect and explore potential opportunities with the brand.

7. If you're an experienced educator, don't miss the HUGE hiring event at Grand Canyon University. Grand Canyon University is hosting an in-person full-time faculty hiring event on Wednesday, March 27th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. At the event, they'll have faculty and recruiters available to discuss the amazing opportunities and benefits currently available at GCU. On-site interviews and offers are possible for eligible candidates. They are hiring for various colleges, including the Colangelo College of Business, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Nursing and Health Care Professions, College of Arts and Media, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Natural Sciences, College of Theology, College of Education, and College of Doctoral Studies. Additionally, there are adjunct teaching opportunities in all colleges, as well as online full-time and part-time teaching opportunities. Covered parking is free, and directions are provided for easy access. More information can be found here.

8. Start a great career with Mayo Clinic! Embrace a life-changing opportunity at their Onsite Hiring Event on Saturday, March 16th from 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Join them for a casual, relaxed event where you can meet hiring managers and potentially secure an on-the-spot offer. Discover the transformative power of a career at Mayo Clinic, where you'll be part of a world-renowned team dedicated to excellence, innovation, and making a positive impact. Apply today and become a Phlebotomist, working both independently and as a team, interacting with patients, nurses, providers, and other healthcare professionals to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction while fostering an inclusive work environment. Learn more here.

