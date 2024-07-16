Watch Now
WATCH: San Carlos Apache Reservation continues to battle Watch Fire

75 people were displaced after several houses and structures burned down
Days after the Watch Fire broke out, homeowners in the 7-mile district on the San Carlos Apache Reservation were allowed back into the evacuation area.
Posted at 10:27 PM, Jul 15, 2024

75 people were displaced after several houses and structures burned down as the fire reached 2,162 acres, according to fire officials.

The fire is considered just under 50% contained as of Monday.

Donations have been pouring in, from neighbors within the San Carlos Apache Tribe, and other Native American Tribes throughout the Southwest.

"When I went over there and I saw how much was there - I wanted to cry because there’s not only people coming from our community and giving what they can," stated Miss San Carlos Apache 2024, Isabella Newman.

In the player above, hear how the community is hoping to piece their livelihood after the evacuation last week.

