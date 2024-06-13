U.S. 60 shut down, evacuations in place as Rose Fire spreads near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ — A new brush fire has sparked road closures near Wickenburg. As of Wednesday evening, the Rose Fire has burned 150 acres.

It's burning within the Hassayampa Riverbed, about four miles south of Wickenburg, on the east side of U.S. 60.

Fire evacuations have been put in place by the Wickenburg Fire Department for residents within mileposts 114 and 116.

abc15

The Arizona Department of Transportation says U.S. 60 is closed in both directions in Wickenburg starting at milepost 113.

U.S. westbound lanes are closed at SR 74.

#RoseFire - est. 150 ac, working to launch Single Engine Air Tankers & Large Air Tanker. Hand crew & dozer en route. #AZFire #AZForestry https://t.co/OBJY03g1rx — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2024

It is unknown what caused the fire.