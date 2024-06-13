Watch Now
U.S. 60 shut down, evacuations in place as Rose Fire spreads near Wickenburg

The Arizona Department of Transportation says U.S. 60 is closed in both directions
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jun 12, 2024

WICKENBURG, AZ — A new brush fire has sparked road closures near Wickenburg. As of Wednesday evening, the Rose Fire has burned 150 acres.

It's burning within the Hassayampa Riverbed, about four miles south of Wickenburg, on the east side of U.S. 60.

Fire evacuations have been put in place by the Wickenburg Fire Department for residents within mileposts 114 and 116.

Rose Fire

The Arizona Department of Transportation says U.S. 60 is closed in both directions in Wickenburg starting at milepost 113.

U.S. westbound lanes are closed at SR 74.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

