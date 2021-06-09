Telegraph Fire came dangerously close to destroying Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Red slurry marks outline the edges of the Boyce Thompson Arboretum property, as the Telegraph Fire came perilously close to destroying decades worth of history.

The Telegraph Fire on Monday came racing north towards US 60 near Superior, right in the vicinity of the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, which is nearly 100 years old and home to thousands of plant species.

"Oh my God," said Executive Director Lynne Nemeth. "We were horrified."

Nemeth told ABC15 she was on a plane coming back from vacation as she received word the fire was inching toward the arboretum.

"What was going through my head was we have to get the staff and any visitors out of there, we have to protect them first," Nemeth said. "Then I was thinking, oh my God, all the people that work here, what's going to happen to them if we go up in smoke."

Nemeth said the fire did breach the arboretum property, but burned in a creek area and did not damage any of the valuable plants.

Nemeth said she made the call to evacuate staff from the arboretum.

"The issue was going to be that if we went up so would the Town of Superior," she said. "Because it's a straight shot from here down Route 60. That was a really big concern."

Fortunately, fire crews were able to stop further spread of the fire in that area, saving the arboretum.

LATEST INFORMATION ON TELEGRAPH, MESCAL FIRES Telegraph Fire: Size: 71,756 acres as of June 8 Containment: 0% contained Evacuations: GO : Residents of Top-of-the-World, Miami area west of Miami Town Limits, Miami south of Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey's Camp, Oak Flat Campground, Oaks Mobile Home and RV Park SET : Residents of Superior, other areas of Miami, Claypool, parts of Central Heights and Cobra Valley Regional Medical Center ---- Mescal Fire: Size: 66,913 acres as of June 8 Containment: 23% contained Evacuations: GO: El Capitan residents living on the east side of State Route 77. SET: Lower Peridot, Skill Center, Peridot South, T11 Ranch, Beverly Hills, El Capitan west of State Route 77, Coyote Flats, Soda Canyon, San Carlos High School area, Beverly Hills and T11 Ranch.

Nemeth said with dry conditions, a close call like Monday can come at any time.

"We just have to be incredibly vigilant, and we are not stopping being vigilant here, so we dodged a bullet, but we'll see what happens going forward," Nemeth said. "Next time."

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday.