Evacuations underway, structures threatened by Wildhorse Fire in southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ — Evacuations are underway as firefighters battle the Wildhorse Fire near Hereford, southeast of Sierra Vista in southern Arizona.

It's burning just east of Ramsey Canyon. So far it has burned up to 30 acres and is still spreading.

EVACUATIONS are being ordered for areas South of Three Canyons, east of Highway 92 to Deer Ridge, Wildhorse Area, Andalusian Way area.

If you live in/near this location be advised that Highway 92 is closed to all traffic from Ramsey Canyon Road through Palominas Road. Hard Road Closure at Hereford Road, according to Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Sierra Vista officials say emergency shelters have been set up at Buena High School, which will open at 4 p.m., and Village Meadows Baptist Church, which will open at 3 p.m.

*CLOSURE*



SR 92 is CLOSED in both directions south of Sierra Vista due to the #WildhorseFire.



The closure is between mileposts 327-343.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/PmCcWkIWxk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2023

Palominas Fire District is responding to the fire. Arizona Forestry and Fire will be taking command as multiple structures are at risk.

An air attack is underway, and Cochise County residents are being alerted.