Sand Stone Fire shuts down south SR 87 after growing to nearly 13,000 acres

PAYSON, AZ — Firefighters are battling the Sand Stone Fire burning northeast of the Valley.

Due to breezy conditions and dry fuels, the wildfire grew to 12,985 acres on Saturday. Officials say it is spreading to the north and east, between Highway 87 and the Verde River on the Cave Creek Ranger District.

SR 87 southbound is shut down from SR 188 to Bush Highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

UPDATE: SR 87 southbound is CLOSED from SR 188 to Bush Hwy due to the #SandStoneFire. There's no estimated time to reopen the road.



For real-time road information, use the AZ511 app:

Apple https://t.co/EQG0EXLs9U

Android https://t.co/HHoNCapDkZ pic.twitter.com/QDpKkXO15k — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 28, 2024

No evacuations are underway at this time and there are no reported injuries or structures damaged due to the fire.