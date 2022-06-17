Flagstaff resident returns home after Pipeline Fire evacuations

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — “We’re back in and there’s no real damage. So, we’re super, super happy,” said Danny Cobb.

After being evacuated for days, Cobb’s home and family are safe from the Pipeline Fire, burning north of Flagstaff. As of Thursday, it has burned 24,815 acres and is 27% contained.

He showed ABC15 just how close both the Tunnel Fire from April and Pipeline Fire came to his home.

“As you can see, the fire burned right up to this fence last time and burned these posts off,” Cobb explained. His backyard backs up to the Coconino National Forest.

His next concern: flooding.

“Flood is a little bit new to me, so I don’t know exactly the steps that I need to go through, but we’re going to do it,” Cobb added.

But a resource for flood mitigation in this area has also been damaged by wildfires.

“I’m sure the engineers are on it but yeah it seems to me it’s not going to be as stable,” Cobb added. “Getting this thing repaired as soon as possible I think is really important.”

Coconino County is reporting some watersheds have burned. As a precaution, they’ve ordered 140,000 sandbags.