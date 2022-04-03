Fire crews battling brush fire along I-17 near Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ — Fire crews are battling a brush fire that has shut down lanes of Interstate 17.

The fire sparked Sunday afternoon along I-17 southbound near Sunset Point, according to officials with the Daisy Mountain Fire Department.

Crews have contained the fire to about three acres in the median.

Further details on what sparked the flames haven't been released.

Southbound lanes of I-17 are closed starting at milepost 252 near Black Canyon City with no estimated time for reopening, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.