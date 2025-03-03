Brush fire prompts evacuations in St. Johns, eastern Arizona

ST. JOHNS, AZ — Residents in an Apache County neighborhood are being evacuated due to a brush fire named the Water Fire.

On Monday, the Apache County Sheriff's Office ordered residents in St. Johns, Arizona, along Water Street and the surrounding areas to evacuate immediately.

The evacuation area also includes everyone north of W. Cleveland and between North 2nd West and Highway 191.

St. Johns is located along U.S. Route 180 near the New Mexico border.

Residents are instructed to evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area.