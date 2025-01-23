Brush fire burning east of the Valley prompts evacuations for Queen Valley residents

QUEEN VALLEY, AZ — Residents in Queen Valley have been ordered to evacuate due to a nearby brush fire called the "Burr Fire."

On Thursday morning, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office issued a "Go! - Evacuate" alert for residents of the southwest region of Queen Valley.

Queen Valley is located east of the Valley and east of Gold Canyon.

Residents should evacuate immediately as firefighters battle the fire.

A "Ready" alert status has also been issued for residents in the north and west regions of Queen Valley.

The evacuation center is at the Queen Valley Community Center, officials say.

