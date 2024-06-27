Watch Now
LIVE: Boulder View Fire burning in north Scottsdale area, currently 500 acres

It is moving toward the Wildcat Fire burn scar
Fire crews are battling the Boulder View Fire in north Scottsdale which has grown to 500 acres Thusday afternoon.
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jun 27, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A large brush fire is burning in the north Scottsdale area near the Boulder Heights community.

The Boulder View Fire is currently 500 acres with active fire behavior, officials say. It is moving toward the Wildcat Fire burn scar.

According to Tonto National Forest officials, Bartlett Lake Dam Road is closed at Cave Creek Road. Bartlett Dam recreation areas are not being evacuated currently.

This is the second brush fire that sparked Thursday near Stagecoach Pass and Boulder View Drive.

Both the Scottsdale Police Department and Fire Department are responding to assist.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Diamond Fire in north Scottsdale which burned around 2,000 acres and lasted for several days.

ABC15 is working to get more information on this breaking news story.

