Bravo Fire sparks outside of Flagstaff, community placed on SET status

BELLEMONT, AZ — The Bravo Fire sparked Thursday west of Flagstaff, putting communities on a "SET" evacuation status.
The fire is located within the Navajo Army Depot Base in Bellemont, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Department.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the fire is estimated to be 700 acres, according to the Arizona National Guard.
The areas of A-1 Ranch, Bellemont North, Village Camp, Bellemont South, Soggy Bottom Ranch and all residences off of Naval Observatory Road have been placed on a SET notice.
