Bravo Fire sparks outside of Flagstaff, community placed on SET status

The wildfire is located within the Navajo Army Depot Base in Bellemont
The Bravo Fire has sparked outside of Flagstaff and has put some communities in "SET" evacuation status.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jun 06, 2024

BELLEMONT, AZ — The Bravo Fire sparked Thursday west of Flagstaff, putting communities on a "SET" evacuation status.

The fire is located within the Navajo Army Depot Base in Bellemont, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Department.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the fire is estimated to be 700 acres, according to the Arizona National Guard.

The areas of A-1 Ranch, Bellemont North, Village Camp, Bellemont South, Soggy Bottom Ranch and all residences off of Naval Observatory Road have been placed on a SET notice.

