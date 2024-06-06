Bravo Fire sparks outside of Flagstaff, community placed on SET status

BELLEMONT, AZ — The Bravo Fire sparked Thursday west of Flagstaff, putting communities on a "SET" evacuation status.

The fire is located within the Navajo Army Depot Base in Bellemont, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Department.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the fire is estimated to be 700 acres, according to the Arizona National Guard.

The areas of A-1 Ranch, Bellemont North, Village Camp, Bellemont South, Soggy Bottom Ranch and all residences off of Naval Observatory Road have been placed on a SET notice.

— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) June 6, 2024

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.