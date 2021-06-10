Valley of the Sun YMCA offering free childcare as vaccine incentive

PHOENIX — A recently announced incentive has parents paying attention - it's offering free childcare to those getting vaccinated.

The YMCA is one of four childcare providers participating in the effort. You can schedule something ahead of time, or just show up to any one of their locations (during normal business hours) to sign your kids up.

Emily Ullrich, a single mother of twin girls, says this could help tremendously.

"You have to work and then, there's only one person so childcare is huge. If anyone can help, it's definitely worth that so we can keep everything going," says Ullrich.

President Biden called on the YMCA and others to help support their effort of giving at least one shot to 70% of U.S. adults by July 4.

The Y is offering up to four hours of free childcare for each day of your COVID vaccination appointment.

The service is running through the end of June but, there are exceptions for those with a second appointment outside that window.

"We know providers, giving the vaccine, are offering walk-in services so we want to make it as accessible as possible. If today or tomorrow you finally get the gumption right or you feel empowered to get your immunization, we want you to just drop your kids off at the YMCA and take care of your appointment," says Jenna Cooper, Associate Vice President of Youth development, Valley of the Sun YMCA.

So far, the Y has seen some interest but not much participation. They want parents to know they are willing to accommodate all situations, even if you are experiencing side effects after the vaccine.

There are no requirements to qualify; this is offered to members and non-members. Parents just need to bring their driver's license and provide some basic contact information.

"Childcare is hard to find and when you need it, you have to sort of search far and wide to find the place, especially to be able to drop off a child in a program that you don't belong to get something done. That is going to be a very important resource for families to have," says Estee Rosener, parent.

