Valley families welcome expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children

PHOENIX — Madison Anguiano has no fear or reservation about the COVID-19 vaccine. For her, it's about keeping herself and her family members protected.

“I just want to keep myself and others safe, especially my mom because she can’t get it yet,” said Madison, who is 14, and is now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine after the CDC recommended and approved it for kids, aged 12-15.

Her mom, Stacey, has severe allergies and a history of Anaphylaxis and has been advised to wait to get the vaccine, despite her desire to get it.

“I’m so proud of her," said Stacey. "Now you’re going to make me cry. I’m so proud. I’m so grateful that she’s this brave and willing to do this for us and our family."

ABC15 was allowed to be there with Stacey and Madison as Madison received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Pleasant Pediatrics in Glendale. More than 500 children are expected to receive their first dose across their six locations.

Kylee Revalee, also 14, does not like shots, but was there to get her first dose of the vaccine.

“Pretty easy," she said. I thought I was going to be scared. I was scared at first because I hate shots."

She misses going to school and being with her friends, but her brother is the reason that she wanted to get the vaccine.

“I’m here to protect my brother because he has cystic fibrosis. It’s a lung disease and his lungs don’t work too well with the whole COVID thing, so I just want to protect him,” she said.

Dane Taft, 12, was also there to get the vaccine and was amazed at the pain-free delivery. He said one of his friends was worried about whether or not the shot would her and was now looking forward to putting his front at ease.

“I told him that my mom and my grandma didn’t feel a thing. The most painful thing was taking the band-aid off, and I believe that reassured him a little bit. So I think I should tell him that it didn’t hurt,” Taft said.

Each child beamed with confidence following their appointment and parents say they believe it’s time to step forward.

“It means we’re doing our part for our community and for our fellow human beings, this is super important for people to be getting the vaccine because we want herd immunity, we want to go back to whatever our new normal is going to be,” said Megan Taft, reflecting on the importance of the moment.