Valley doctor who was in ICU for COVID-19 offering 8-day vaccine event

PHOENIX — A Valley doctor who was in an ICU for four days with COVID-19 is hoping to help the public by offering an eight day vaccine event.

Dr. Christopher Ray, an anesthesiologist who also runs Southwest Wellness Group is closing down his office for eight days to provide the Moderna vaccine to the public.

Last summer, Dr. Ray spent four days in the ICU with COVID-19, and at one point there were concerns if he’d recover.

“The worse part for me is I was aware of how bad I was doing,” said Ray. “One of the scariest things in the world is the chaplain just gets on the phone and says if anything happens to you, we won’t be doing chest compressions, it became so surreal that this may be the end.”

Dr. Ray has launched a new website dedicated just to the vaccine event at vaxphx.com where people can sign up and pre-register, although it is not required.

As of now, vaccination rates are slowing in Arizona, and Dr. Ray hopes to provide an environment to really talk with those who are still concerned about receiving a shot.

“One of the barriers I think is just fear, and when you think that I’m going to provide other healthcare providers around you to talk you through the process, answer your questions, make you feel comfortable, I think we’ll alleviate some of those fears,” said Dr. Ray.

Southwest Wellness Group said they’re working to help with transportation needs by providing a $3 credit with Uber towards transportation, and they will also be working to provide parking with Epic Valet to offer complimentary parking.

“We appreciate the State and County for doing all they can to make the COVID-19 vaccination accessible. We feel the responsibility to step up, partner and work to remove or relax as many barriers as possible. In doing so, it gives us our greatest chance making it equitable as well,” said Dr. Suzanne Robertson.

Who: Southwest Wellness Group

What: "Community of Immunity" -Removing all barriers in vaccine process.

When: 8 day event from May 6, May 13 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: 1940 E Thunderbird Rd. Phoenix, Arizona 85022

For more information on the event, click here.