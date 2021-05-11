Valley doctor weighs in on vaccines rolling out to younger age group

CHANDLER, AZ — A family physician in Chandler plans to begin vaccinating children by the end of the week in Arizona.

Dr. Andrew Carroll received a shipment of more than 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

Carroll said he will be working on outreach in the area, as “there are a lot of family physicians and pediatric offices around us that may not have signed up to give the vaccine, or are unable to store 1,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine at the ultra-low temperature that are necessary. So we're inviting other clinics around us to send their patients to us.”

Carroll estimates he will spend the summer vaccinating as many kids as he can, but he will have to take into account they will need the first dose and second dose.

Health officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services estimate that nearly 400,000 kids ages 12 to 15 will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Arizona.

The two-dose vaccine had been authorized for those as young as 16. After clinical trials and research in those ages 12 to 15, the pharmaceutical company asked the FDA to expand their emergency use authorization to allow the vaccine to be used in younger teens.

On Monday morning the agency granted the request.

The Arizona Department of Health Services could start vaccinating kids at state run sites as soon as Thursday, as the CDC is expected to give approval on Wednesday.

Parents and guardians will be able to register youth for vaccines starting at 8 a.m. on May 13, by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by or calling 844-542-8201 (in English or Spanish). Appointments aren’t required for state-run sites, but they can make the on-site process easier.

