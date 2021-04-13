Vaccination rates increasing in some minority zip codes, still behind more affluent areas

PHOENIX — Data shows that vaccination rates in minority zip codes are rising at a higher rate than in more affluent areas, but there is still a difference in vaccination rates.

ABC15 data analyst Garrett Archer says minority zip codes are vaccinating at a higher rate than white zip codes right now, but minorities still have a lower per capita vaccination rate.

White zip codes are vaccinating 427 per 1,000 people, but minority zip codes have a vaccination rate of 273 per 1,000 people.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has put a focus on targeted zip codes that have had low vaccination per capita rates like 85009. State health officials have signed a $1.2 million contract to target Hispanics in the Maryvale area through a focus on tele-town halls, fliers, and yard signs. But, despite the efforts, some who live there say they still don’t know where to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sofia Martinez lives in Maryvale and says there is little outreach in Spanish, and she has not received a shot because she doesn’t know where to go.

Martinez tells us she has seen no outreach where she lives — no tele-town hall invites, no one has knocked on her door, and she has not seen any signage that points her in the right direction.

ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said on Friday that there will be new PSA’s coming out this week that will try and encourage vaccines across different communities.

Another strategy is working to get inside more private providers in the minority communities since those are trusted voices.