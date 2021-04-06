Tolleson FD going door-to-door encouraging residents to get COVID vaccine

TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Fire Department is literally taking the steps necessary to make sure their community has a shot at the vaccine.

“Anyone else in the house that needs to get the vaccine?” Asked Tolleson Fire Chief George Good through a metal door screen.

Chief Good is going door to door in the scorching heat, canvassing the zip code of 85353.

“We are 85 plus percent Latino in Tolleson, so we know that those numbers statistically are really low and we want to do everything we can to increase that percentage,” said Chief Good.

According to state data, only about 11% of the vaccine administered so far, has ended up in the arms of the Latino community.

“We’re going to have an event for everybody who is 18 years or older that lives in the zip code 85353,” said Chief Good.

On Saturday, April 17, in partnership with Maricopa County, more than 500 members of this community will get their first dose of the COVID vaccine at Arizona Desert Elementary School. Throughout the day, Chief Good handed out fliers and answered questions surrounding the vaccine’s safety, easing concerns at every doorstep of this very private neighborhood.

“Everybody’s got to get vaccinated one way or another, like he said, some populations are getting more than others so let's get it where it needs to be done the most,” said one grateful community member yet to get the vaccine.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and second doses will be scheduled before you leave. Those who are eligible can call 602-506-6767 to register.