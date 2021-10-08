Some parents undecided about COVID-19 vaccine for younger children

Pfizer formally applied for emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 to 11 years old on Thursday.

Despite children's susceptibility to the coronavirus Delta variant, some parents are struggling with the decision of what to do when it becomes available.

ABC15 spoke to families on the way to the Phoenix Zoo about their plans for the vaccine when it becomes available for younger children. All the parents we spoke to expressed some type of hesitancy.

Noreen Rodgers said though she is fully vaccinated she is yet not comfortable with her 9-year-old daughter receiving it.

"Only because I feel like it's too new and I don’t know what the side effects would be as she’s growing," she said.

Her sister-in-law, Shireen Shalabi has five children 11 years and under. She believes her children are too young for the vaccine.

"I focus more on making sure that they are healthy and cut things like sugar and all the process foods that really make us sick," she said.

Another mom Lindsey Brady said she and her husband are vaccinated and she is not opposed to vaccinating her six-year-old son, but doesn't know enough about it.

"I research water bottles for crying out loud for like 6 months--so let alone a vaccine. I do pause, but I'm not against it," she said.

Hesitant parents will have more time to learn. Pfizer and the Food and Drug Administration have a meeting set for October 26. Approval is expected between Halloween and Thanksgiving.