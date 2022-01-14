Navajo Nation hits record COVID-19 cases, but vaccination rates climb

The Navajo Nation is seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with more than 400 new cases documented on Thursday.

The 405 new COVID-19 cases marked the single highest daily case count since the pandemic began.

405 new cases, 40,301 recoveries, and no deaths related to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/Rfcr3z6egM — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez (@NNPrezNez) January 14, 2022

However, despite the case counts in the triple digits for nearly a week, President Jonathan Nez said there was a much lower case count when it comes to deaths.

Over the past week, there were a total of six deaths on Navajo Nation.

Nez acknowledges that every death is a person, and a family member, but he attributes the low death count to their high vaccination rates.

“I hope that people can see that a highly vaccinated region can save lives and push back on COVID-19,” said Nez.

As of Friday, 87% of those 65 and older have been vaccinated with two doses, and overall 72.5% are vaccinated with two doses.

Nez tells ABC15 that they are changing how they define "fully vaccinated" on Navajo Nation by making it two doses plus a booster.

To increase booster shots, Nez signed an executive order on Monday that requires all government workers there to have a booster shot.

President Nez said they have also changed their language for what is 'fully vaccinated' as it now means two shots + booster.



He signed an EO on Monday mandating all NN government workers to receive boosters. pic.twitter.com/yIsB4nlsOK — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) January 14, 2022

“I don’t know if that’s happened throughout the country yet and any other organization, so fully vaccinated means three shots now,” said Nez.

