Mesa Public Schools to host vaccine clinic Friday, Saturday

MESA, AZ — Mesa Public Schools, in partnership with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, will hold vaccination clinics on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22.

Appointments are available on the Arizona Department of Health’s website and walk-ups will also be accepted, according to Mesa Public Schools Associate Superintendent Holly Williams.

“We're excited to offer these vaccines, because we know many families have continued to follow very strict mitigation because their entire family hasn't had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Williams said. “We feel like this gives families an opportunity to have that option in a place local and familiar to them, that should be easy to access.”

The two clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for use in children aged 12 to 15 years old on May 12. Appointments for the second dose are scheduled for June 11 and 12, Williams said.

“The idea is that those families who want [the vaccine] should have access in their neighborhoods. And that's what we're trying to accomplish with this,” Williams said.

Friday’s vaccination clinic will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Westwood High School, located at 945 West Rio Salado Parkway.

Saturday, those with appointments and walk-in members of the public can receive their dose of the Pfizer vaccine from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fremond Junior High located at 1001 North Power Road.

The vaccination clinics, both Friday and Saturday, are open to the public with or without appointments.

“Don't be discouraged just because you're not 12 to 15-year-olds,” Williams said. “If you are eager for a vaccine, please come. We'd like to have as many in our community who would like a vaccine to have the opportunity to get one. And so, we'd like to serve as many people as we can during these clinics.”

FRIDAY, MAY 21

TIME: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Westwood High School, located at 945 West Rio Salado Parkway.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

TIME: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Fremond Junior High located at 1001 North Power Road, Mesa, AZ