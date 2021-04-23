Watch
GCU set to close its COVID-19 vaccination site this Monday

<p>Grand Canyon University logo.</p>
Posted at 9:26 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 12:26:56-04

Grand Canyon University is set to close its COVID-19 vaccination site on Monday, April 26, the university announced this week.

In a release Friday, the university said the closure comes as state and county POD sites begin to transition to indoor operations as temperatures begin to rise.

The GCU vaccination site opened on January 26 and was ran by university staff and student/employee volunteers.

The university said the vaccination site is expected to have provided over 115,000 vaccines in its three-month operation span.

“We didn’t ask to be reimbursed for the expenses of operating the vaccination site because we knew our faculty, staff and student volunteers would step up in a big way,” GCU President Brian Mueller said. “They are so proud that they could be part of the COVID-19 solution in our neighborhood.”

The vaccination site also offered the option of a walk-up option for people interested in getting a vaccine who lacked a vehicle or relied on public transportation.

