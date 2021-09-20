Free COVID-19 vaccines at 'Marvin's Mission' breakfast

GLENDALE, AZ — Every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. if you walk by Bonsall Park in Glendale, you'll hear the sound of spatulas flipping eggs and the sizzling of bacon on an open grill. And what you'll see is community members volunteering their morning.

Debbie Hartley gets a lot of credit for keeping the event going. Hartley took over 'Marvin's Mission' after the founder passed away a few years ago he hasn't missed a Sunday. Every weekend she feeds the homeless a hot breakfast.

"We serve between 150 and 200 less fortunate," she said. "Generally it's about 100 when the weather is cooler."

And this past Sunday, Bethany Home Discount Pharmacy joined in, giving free Johnson and Johnson one dose COVID-19 vaccines.

"This is the best vaccine for them if they are homeless community or in a treatment center," said Dr. Sateesh Ananthu.

The group determined it would be an efficient way to reach people who may not have access to transportation. American Legion Riders offered clothing, shoes, blankets, hygiene products.

Nippers Clippers of Goodyear gave free haircuts to men and women. Time and resources were all donated.

"It's not about what you make, it's about what you share," said Dr. Anathu.

By the end of the event, Dr. Anathu administered 27 vaccinations.