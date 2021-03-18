Families in adult care program receive first COVID-19 vaccine on St. Patrick's day

A Valley day program for adults with mental and physical disabilities delivered quite the fortune on St Patrick’s day to 70 families they serve.

All of the families are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a special pop-up clinic hosted by Cortney’s Place, Mercy Health and Maricopa County.

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavirus vaccine efforts in Arizona

Many were brought to tears after living the last year in isolation, some even battling the virus head on.

Watch the full story in the player above.