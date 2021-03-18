Menu

Families in adult care program receive first COVID-19 vaccine on St. Patrick's Day

ABC15
Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 23:25:09-04

A Valley day program for adults with mental and physical disabilities delivered quite the fortune on St Patrick’s day to 70 families they serve.

All of the families are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a special pop-up clinic hosted by Cortney’s Place, Mercy Health and Maricopa County.

Many were brought to tears after living the last year in isolation, some even battling the virus head on.

