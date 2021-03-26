DATA: Looking at per capita vaccination rates by ethnicity in Arizona

In Arizona, nearly 2 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Arizona Department of Health Service provides a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard that updates daily the number of vaccinations.

The dashboard breaks down Arizona into age groups and race/ethnicity, and 49.5% of people that have received at least one dose are White, Non-Hispanic, by far the largest number.

This number is not surprising, however, since the health department’s statistics show that 55% of the state is White, Non-Hispanic.

The best way of comparing vaccination numbers across Arizona along ethnicity lines is per capita. This way, ethnicities are compared to each other as if the size of their populations were equal. When we do that, a slightly different picture emerges.

White, Non-Hispanic, still have the highest vaccination rates per 1,000 people, but American Indian or Alaskan Native lead in at least seven of Arizona’s 15 counties; Coconino, Gila, Graham, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, and Yavapai.

At the county level, White, Non-Hispanic and Asian or Pacific Islander have the highest rates in four counties each. There are no counties in Arizona in which White, Non-Hispanic is ranked less than three of the five ethnicities that are reported.

Hispanic or Latino, the state’s second-largest demographic have the lowest vaccination rate of any ethnicity in Arizona at 81 per 1,000 people. The group does not come in higher than second in any county. Their lowest vaccination rate is in Mohave county at 39 per 1,000.

Black or African American has the fourth-highest rate in the state at just over 100 per 1,000. That demographic places last in eight of the state’s 15 counties, including the state’s second-most populous county Pima.