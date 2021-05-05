CVS Health now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CVS Health is now accepting walk-in and same-day appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company announced Wednesday that more than 190 locations in Arizona will be accepting walk-ins along with locations across the country.

Same-day scheduling is also available at CVS.com, and you could get an appointment as soon as one hour from the time you schedule it.

You can receive both doses or just your second dose at CVS pharmacies.

CVS offers Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines at its stores.

If you visit a state-run vaccination site, Arizona Department of Health Services says appointments are still recommended, but not required, at state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites.

ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ says appointments will still get you seen faster, but anyone is now able to visit during operating hours if that is their preference.