ADHS: Appointments no longer required at state-run vaccine sites

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services says appointments are still recommended, but not required at state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites.

ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ says appointments will still get you seen faster, but anyone is now able to visit during operating hours if that is their preference.

“The appointment numbers clearly suggest that we’ve accommodated a large share of Arizonans who are able to schedule appointments well in advance,” said Christ. “State-run sites continue to vaccinate many thousands every day, and there is now room for those who simply want to walk in at their convenience.”

ADHS also added that a lot of state-run vaccine sites have same-day appointments available online.

Locations and hours of state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Valley, Tucson, Yuma, and Flagstaff are available online here.

To date, 4,888,954 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Arizona to 2,880,130 individuals, of whom 2,186,715 have been fully vaccinated, according to ADHS.