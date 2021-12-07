City of Phoenix pauses vaccine mandate after federal judge blocks President Biden’s order

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix just announced it is putting a pause on its vaccine mandate for all federal contract workers that was set to go into effect on January 18.

The move comes after a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate in a ruling on Tuesday, which Phoenix had previously cited when announcing its own mandate.

The City of Phoenix sent a letter to employees in November stating that due to the number of federal contracts held by the city, it is considered a federal contractor, meaning all city employees are subject to the provisions outlined in President Biden’s Executive Order.

In light of today’s federal court ruling, temporarily blocking a requirement for all federal contract workers getting the #COVID19 vaccine, the city of #PHX will pause implementation of the federal mandate requiring city workers be vaccinated by Jan. 18. pic.twitter.com/0XRW1VtJBt — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) December 7, 2021

In a letter sent to city employees after the Tuesday ruling was announced, officials said in part, "Although the implementation of the vaccine requirement is on hold, employee safety remains top priority and we encourage employees to take advantage of the free COVID vaccine, booster shot, and testing options that are currently available."

The federal judge issued a preliminary injunction that prevents the Biden administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The mandate was scheduled to take effect in January.

In balancing the harms of letting the mandate take effect or issuing an injunction, U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker said an injunction would maintain the status quo.

However, he said allowing the mandate to take effect "would significantly alter their (the plaintiff's) ability to perform federal contract work which is critical to their operations."