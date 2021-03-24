Appointments for Arizonans 16 and older booked within 20 minutes Wednesday morning

Arizonans 16 and older became eligible to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine Wednesday morning, but high demand led to appointments disappearing within minutes.

Registration for thousands of available appointments began at 8 a.m., but by 8:20 a.m, Arizona Department of Health Services tweeted that all online slots had been filled.

ADHS says a few slots were still open via the call center -- available at 1-844-542-8201 -- but they were filling up quickly.

If you were not able to make a vaccine appointment, more appointments will be added on Friday morning. ADHS also suggests checking back periodically in case others cancel their appointments.

ADHS said Tuesday morning that 34,200 appointments for this week were still available to those 55 and older and at 8 a.m. Wednesday, any remaining appointments for this week would be available to everyone.

ADHS expects to make around 80,000 appointments available at 11 a.m. Friday for state sites including the new vaccination site in Yuma.

For those unable to make appointments Wednesday or Friday, more will be opening each Friday after that.

