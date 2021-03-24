Menu

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says no beef over rejected FEMA vaccine site

Governor Ducey defends decision to decline federal vaccination site in Pima County.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in Tucson for COVID-19 briefing
Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 24, 2021
PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey says there is no turf war after Arizona rejected a proposed federal government-supported COVID-19 vaccine site.

On Wednesday, federal officials said they are concerned about communication with the state after vaccine site assistance was denied.

In a letter to Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ dated March 20, FEMA outlined concerns about comments made to the media after Arizona declined the offer for federal help with vaccination sites.

The Republican governor says working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on setting up a community vaccine center in Pima County would not be as efficient as simply allocating more doses to the state.

The decision has drawn some criticism from Pima County, where officials voted unanimously for the federal site.

The issue somewhat overshadowed Ducey's touting Wednesday of Arizona officially expanding vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older.

Newly available appointments this week at state-run sites in Phoenix and Tucson were snapped up within 20 minutes.

