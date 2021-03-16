ADHS: Over 1 million Arizonans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Arizona Department of Health Services says over one million Arizonans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the health department's vaccine administration dashboard, 1,007,600 people in Arizona have been fully vaccinated against the virus as of Tuesday morning.

This comes as one of the state-run vaccination sites celebrated administering its 500,000th coronavirus vaccine.

State Farm Stadium provided the half-millionth shot Monday morning after just over two months of service.

Moderna also began its COVID-19 vaccine trial aimed at children in the state this week.

Arizona began distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this month after it cleared by the FDA for its use, increasing the options available for COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

As temperatures begin to rise, ADHS said in early April it plans to convert the State Farm Stadium vaccination site to overnight operations to help protect staff, volunteers and patients from Arizona's extreme heat.

“The state has been able to establish mass-vaccination sites quickly at outdoor venues. Now we will replicate that in places allowing us to continue this momentum as temperatures climb,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “We expect considerably more vaccine from the federal government in the coming weeks, and state sites will be part of a response that includes community-level efforts by counties, vaccine available at pharmacies and similar settings, and more.”

