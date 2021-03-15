Menu

State Farm Stadium administers 500,000th coronavirus vaccine Monday

The Glendale site will reach its 500,000th coronavirus vaccine dose on Monday.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Mar 15, 2021
GLENDALE, AZ — State Farm Stadium has reached a huge milestone: 500,000 coronavirus vaccines administered.

The location provided the half-millionth shot Monday morning after just over two months of service.

Governor Doug Ducey says a 77-year-old woman received the 500,000th dose.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says 9,000 shots are administered every 24 hours at the location.

"The facility has accounted for approximately 20 percent of the doses administered in Arizona to date and according to data collected by Bloomberg, the venue has issued more vaccines than 50 individual countries," ADHS said in a press release.

As of March 15, ADHS says more than 2,276,870 total vaccines have been given in Arizona.

