Yavapai County back country search and rescue volunteer in need of kidney

PRESCOTT, AZZ — There’s a major plea happening on behalf of one of Yavapai County's finest.

“I’ve never seen him shy away from anything that needed to be done,” said Ken Harrington.

“There are definitely people alive today because of him, without a doubt,” said Joshua Schmidt.

These two men are talking about volunteer back country search and rescue specialist Scott Lee, a so-called living legend in Yavapai County after nearly three decades dedicating his life to saving others.

“We do everything from just going up and locating people who may be lost on a mountaintop, to technical rescue with ropes for people stuck on cliffs, to swift water rescue,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt served side by side with Lee for 18 years. The elite team of Yavapai County volunteers answer the call no matter what.

Whether tracking those missing in the wilderness or repelling from helicopters and pulling folks to safety their dedication to the community is unwavering

“He’s always there to help whoever needs help, whether it’s on his own time or on a mission, his heart was in it 24/7,” said Schmidt. “We are volunteers. We don’t get paid. We do this because we want to help people.”

“There’s several of us that have literally clutched people from the jaws of death, he’s one of them absolutely,” said Harrington.

“Usually when they call us, it’s a bad situation and somebody needs to be able to get to them,” said Lee. “The feeling of helping someone out of a situation you definitely wouldn’t want to be in yourself is hard to describe. It’s extremely satisfying.”

The 62-year-old says it’s been some of the most rewarding moments of his life.

The men and women who make up the elite group of rescuers are more than coworkers.

“I think it’s one of the better parts of my life really,” said Lee. “Other than my family, my kids, it’s been a big part of who I am.”

After so many years with others' lives in his hands, Lee’s life now rests in the communities.

“I was noticing I was starting to fatigue a little easier,” explained Lee.

A few months ago, Lee sensed something wasn’t right. Doctors soon discovered his immune system was attacking his kidneys and they didn’t know why. He was left with very few options.

“It’s basically dialysis for the rest of my life, a transplant or death basically,” he said.

Not one to ask for anything, his colleagues are doing it for him, by calling for the miracle of a new kidney.

“I believe there’s a circle of kindness and I hope it comes around to him this time,” said Harrington. “I wish I could donate but I have a history with diabetes so I’m not eligible."

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office posted a call out on Facebook as well, hoping someone will have the heart to give a kidney to a man who’s given so much to so many.

“It’s just very satisfying to know that somebody else cares for me so much to do this for me, to help me find a kidney,” said Lee

Scott is looking for a donor with Type O blood, positive or negative.

The process to see if you’re a match is free and his insurance will cover any and all medical costs for the transplant.

To apply to donate a kidney to Lee, apply here. You will be contacted and can request to donate directly to Scott Lee.