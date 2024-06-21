WWII veteran shares story with ABC15 after returning from 80th Anniversary of D-Day in Normandy

June 6, 2024, marked the 80th Anniversary of D-Day at Normandy.

It was a trip most World War II veterans didn't get to take... but for 99-year-old veteran Sgt. George Cross, it was a trip filled with memories of war, hope, and uncertainty.

Sgt. Cross was able to make the trip thanks to Twister Sugar, a Valley business that raised travel funds for the special commemoration planned for the anniversary of D-Day.

Cross is now back in the Valley and sharing his experience with ABC15.

Hear his story in the video player above