Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Valley business raising money to send WWII soldier to Normandy for 80th anniversary of D-Day

Sgt. George Cross is 99-years-old and served in the army in World War II
Sgt. George Cross was one of many soldiers that took heavy fire nearly 80 years ago as part of the advance of D-Day. Now, a local business wants to send him back to Normandy for the 80th anniversary.
Posted at 6:54 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 21:54:06-04

PHOENIX — Sgt. George Cross was one of many soldiers that took heavy fire nearly 80 years ago as part of the advance of D-Day. Now, a local business wants to send him back to Normandy for the 80th anniversary.

Cross is 99-years-old and served in the U.S. Army for all of World War II, and is one of the few living D-Day soldiers.

Twister Sugar will be hosting a fundraiser on Arizona Gives Day, April 2, to help Cross have the funds he needs to travel back to Normandy for a special commemoration planned for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Watch the full story about Sgt. Cross and the fundraiser in the player above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo