WATCH: Valley business raising money to send WWII soldier to Normandy for 80th anniversary of D-Day

PHOENIX — Sgt. George Cross was one of many soldiers that took heavy fire nearly 80 years ago as part of the advance of D-Day. Now, a local business wants to send him back to Normandy for the 80th anniversary.

Cross is 99-years-old and served in the U.S. Army for all of World War II, and is one of the few living D-Day soldiers.

Twister Sugar will be hosting a fundraiser on Arizona Gives Day, April 2, to help Cross have the funds he needs to travel back to Normandy for a special commemoration planned for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Watch the full story about Sgt. Cross and the fundraiser in the player above.